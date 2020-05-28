Latest The Last of Us Part II Dev Diary Goes Deep on Details

Naughty Dog is continuing to provide plenty of new footage for their upcoming title ahead of its release month, including through its latest State of Play video that debuted earlier this week.

In addition to that lengthy look at gameplay, the studio is continuing its weekly developer diary series for The Last of Us Part II with its penultimate entry, “Inside the Details.” Naughty Dog’s past few games have gained a reputation for their impressive attention to detail, and the video below dives into the process behind it that makes the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us feel so grounded and realistic.

The Last of Us Part II releases on June 19 for PS4.