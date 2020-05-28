Logitech Goes Smaller with G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard

Last year, Logitech released a tremendous mechanical gaming keyboard with the G915. These low profile designs that included a LIGHTSPEED wireless connection were certainly something not seen anywhere else. Logitech is now shortening the keyboard while keeping everything that made the G915 so special. The G915 TKL will be going tenkeyless to allow for more room for mouse movement. The G915 TKL will again offer different switch options to choose from. GL Clicky, GL Tactile and GL Linear will be available separately for each unit. The keyboard can also seamlessly switch between a wireless connection and bluetooth connection. The price of the G915 TKL is also slightly reduced at $229.99. The G915 TKL is available now on the Logitech website.