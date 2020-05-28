Sennheiser GSP 300 On Sale Through End of May

During these times of pandemic when social distancing is important a good gaming headset can assist with social distancing at home. Sennheiser’s closed acoustic gaming headset, the GSP 300, is currently on sale on their website for $69.00, roughly 30 percent off the regular price of $99.00 with free shipping on orders over $35. This gaming headset is compatible with PC/Mac, PlayStation 4, Switch and any smartphone or tablet that supports 3.5mm input. This can include Xbox One if it is one of the models or has the adapter for 3.5mm input support. Hands on impressions are this is a comfortable headset with great sound quality. Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more detailed impressions in our forthcoming review.