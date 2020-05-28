System Shock Remastered Demo Goes Live on Steam, GOG

It’s taken a couple of years, but the updated System Shock is almost here. The project took a big step forward yesterday when a demo for the game went live on Steam and GOG. The demo gives players the chance to explore the newly-updated Medical Bay location, and it gives them plenty of weapons to defend themselves with. In fact, fans should be able to try all all of System Shock Remastered’s unlockable weapons as they take in the new environment.

System Shock Remastered still doesn’t have a formal release date, but that announcement might actually be coming pretty soon. Nightdive Studios stated that fans should stay tuned for more System Shock news in June, so hopefully they’ll be delivering the announcement that everyone’s been waiting for.

System Shock Remastered is currently set to launch sometime in 2020 for PC. Console versions are rumored, but are still unconfirmed at this time.