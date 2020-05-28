Ubisoft Adds Fifth Free Update for The Crew 2

It has almost been two years since The Crew 2 was released and Ubisoft has continued to support the title with free content. The fifth free major update, Inner Drive Part 2, is now available for players. These will include Hobbies which are a new feature that rewards players for completing activities in three distinct playstyles, and unlocks exclusive rewards such as new vehicles, avatar outfits, and more. The three Hobbies are The Collector, The Explorer and The Racer. Additionally, Touring Bikes, a new vehicle category, has been added to the Touring discipline, and will give players the opportunity to discover a new way to master their favorite Touring events. The Crew 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and now Google Stadia.