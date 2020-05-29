Adam’s Venture Origins Hits the Switch

After a release on the Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4, the action-adventure game Adam’s Venture is finally out on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. The game did have a physical release planned, but that’s been delayed due to COVID-19. The core-game is a third-person action-adventure with puzzles and there are platforming sections, but the bulk of the game is based on puzzles. Combat-wise, there’s stealth thrown into the mix, but it isn’t a combat-centric game. Still, if you loved the Uncharted franchise’s puzzle sections more than anything else, and crave a game set in the ’20s, give Adam’s Venture: Origins a look.