Check Out Twelve Minutes of New Outriders Gameplay

Earlier this week, People Can Fly hosted their first Outriders broadcast, which took a deep dive into the upcoming cross-gen co-op shooter and its various RPG and looting systems.

As part of the live stream, the Polish developer showed off twelve minutes of fresh gameplay, which can be seen below. In addition to featuring some of the powers and weapons that players will have at their disposal, the full video also explores additional elements including a customizable UI and world tiers.

Outriders is still set for a holiday 2020 release on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC.