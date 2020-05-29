Darkness Ablaze Pokémon TCG Expansion Announced

The most recent Pokémon TCG expansion released earlier this month but the next wave has already been revealed. Titled, Darkness Ablaze, this new set is packed with powerful Pokémon ready to battle when it arrives August 14.

Players and collectors can look forward to seven new VMAX cards including Centiskorch and Grimmsnarl. Pokémon V and Trainer cards combine for dozens of new additions. An Elite Trainer Box featuring Eternatus will be available. Themed decks with Galarian Darmanitan and Sirfetch’d are also on the way.

While we don’t know the full extent of power yet, here’ a tease below. Visit the Pokémon Trading Card Game website for more details.