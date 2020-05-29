DONTNOD Entertainment Expands with New Canadian Studio

French independent game studio, DONTNOD opens its first international office. The hit studio, best known for Life is Strange, looks to expand in the hopes of producing even more innovative titles. The move to Montreal, Canada allows the company to be closer to its North American players’ community. Thanks to this new expansion, the studio will continue to grow in immersive and engaging gaming.

Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DONTNOD, celebrates the opening by outlining future goals, “We are delighted to share our plans of expansion with the opening of this new office in Montreal, completing the talented team working out of Paris. Our goal is to create video games as close as possible to our community’s expectations.” We definitely have more to look forward to as the new establishment of this studio will also be supported by a brand new project.