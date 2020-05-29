First-Person Psychological Horror Ikai Announced for 2021

Independent development studio Endflame has announced their upcoming project coming to Steam in 2021. Set in Feudal Japan, Ikai is a psychological adventure that revolves around the spirits of the past and the present. To give a peek at the title, Endflame has released a demo today that features the horror of old superstitions, medieval surroundings and a dance with evil. Nothing bad will happen in Ikai as long as you do not disturb the devil. Yokais lurk around the corner as the title explores Japanese folklore monsters, ghosts and spirits. The title is slotted for a Steam release next year.