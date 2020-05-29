Sony Confirm First PS5 Games to be Shown Off Next Thursday

We finally have a date. After weeks of speculation, rumor and concern on when (and how) Sony would go about talking PS5 — outside of a video dedicated entirely to hardware specs — we now have an official confirmation on when we’ll at last get to see some of the games coming to PS5. Announcing the news in just the last few minutes, Sony will be hosting a livestream next Thursday, June 4 at 1PM PST — estimated to be roughly just over an hour of what President and CEO Jim Ryan claims is “a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday.”

Interesting to note that Ryan mentions games coming “after” the PS5’s supposed launch this coming Holiday, indicating that not everything we see next week will be targeting the launch window of the console, and may in fact feature games likely to fall in 2021. It’s also unclear on whether the stream will be dedicated entirely to first-party, third-party or a mixture of the two. Let’s hope Sony have taken a lesson or two from their competitor Microsoft’s recent efforts in trying to garner next-gen hype when they too offered a look into some of the upcoming third-party games for Xbox Series X. A presentation that immediately received backlash for its lack of gameplay footage in what was billed as a “gameplay”-centric showcase. But upon closer inspection, you’ll notice a lack of any mention of the word in Sony’s own descriptor too. We’ll have to wait and see what exactly turns up next week in a time that Sony confirm will be the first in a series of updates leading up to the PS5’s launch.