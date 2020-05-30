Awaken At Night: Death end re;Quest 2 Opening Trailer Revealed

As the release for Death end re;Quest 2 draws nearer we are given a new glimpse into the strange happening in La Chaora. Mai Toyama has come to this mysterious town to escape from her traumatic past and search for her younger sister only to discover that there are even more secrets to this town than she anticipated, especially at night when otherworldly creatures come out from the shadows and the town bears little resemblance to what we would consider normal. Death end re;Quest 2 will be available later this year for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam, with the trailer below giving a taste of what can be expected from the game.