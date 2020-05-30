Duos Playlist Returns to Call of Duty: Warzone

Since Call of Duty: Warzone made its debut back in March, players have regularly been asking for a two player mode, as the free-to-play battle royale has regularly featured Solo, Trio and Quad playlists.

Now, after two months, Infinity Ward has finally added a Duos option to Call of Duty: Warzone, allowing you and one other player to take on up to 74 other squads of two in the sprawling map of Verdansk. This update has gone live just in time for a double progression weekend, where players can receive double XP across all modes in both Modern Warfare and Warzone for their overall level, weapons and Battle Pass as the third season prepares to come to a close before Season 4 launches on June 3.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.