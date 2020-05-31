Guerrilla Collective Adds More Companies To Online Showcase

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Media Indie Exchange and Kinda Funny Games, two notable presences at modern E3 events, would be joining forces to create the Guerrilla Collective. In place of the cancelled E3 2020, the Guerrilla Collective will hold a three-day online showcase in June highlighting several small and independent games. Notable publishers and studios like Raw Fury, Good Shepherd, and Fellow Traveller were already announced to be participating, and now we can add another fourteen companies to the lineup with recent announcements.

The latest companies and developers to take part include Batterystaple Games, Beyond Fun Studio, Interabang Entertainment, Kitfox Games, MidBoss, New Blood Interactive, Nightdive Studios, Ninja Garage, Nito Souji, Sam Eng, Sega of America, Serenity Forge, Team Coreupt, and The Molasses Flood. Sega’s inclusion is particularly interesting, but it should be interesting to see what games each participant brings to the table. The Guerrilla Collective will stream at 10 AM PST from June 6 to 8, and stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more coverage of the event.