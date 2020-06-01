Deep Silver, Codemasters Unveil New Track for F1 2020

Codemasters has released a new video of the newest Formula 1 circuit on the calendar. The Hanoi Circuit in Vietnam was added to the F1 series as a brand new track for 2020. F1 2020 will include this track, and Codemasters has unveiled the first video showcasing the track. Hanoi Circuit is 5.613km long, features 23 turns and takes inspiration from iconic F1 circuits such as Suzuka, Monaco and Nürburgring. Designed for action and overtaking, with two incredibly long straights, it promises to be one of the fastest circuits in the F1 calendar. With one of the shortest pit lanes, which removes both the final and first corners, pit-stop strategy could play a pivotal role in staying ahead of the competition.

“We’re always excited to create new experiences for our players. Hanoi Circuit delivers both thrills and challenges, set against the backdrop of the stunning city skyline,” said Codemasters’ F1 franchise Game Director, Lee Mather. “Hanoi Circuit is an adrenaline rush with high speeds, long straights and heavy braking zones, but it will punish anyone who doesn’t respect the walled sections.” F1 2020 will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on Friday, July 10. You can watch the video below.