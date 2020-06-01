Future Games Show Dated for June 6

A little over a month ago — in what has become a frequently-updated and added-to schedule over the next few weeks — both GamesRadar and Future announced that they too would be hosting their own livestream presentation in the form of the Future Games Show. And now it’s been confirmed today that the presentation, which is estimated to be over an hour in length, will commence on June 6 at 8AM Pacific. Which just so happens to be before both the previously-announced Guerrilla Collective and PC Gaming Show alike — taking place the same day, a few hours later at 10am and 12pm respectively.

We also have a list of the studios and publishers who’ll be present, featuring the likes of Square Enix, Team17, tinyBuild, Deep Silver, Curve Digital, Raw Fury, Devolver Digital and more. It’s confirmed that more than 30 new games will be announced across consoles, PC and mobile devices, though how many of these titles will focus specifically on next-gen — and if they’ll be exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X, or both — remains to be seen.