Midboss Kicks off Summer of Pride 2020

Midboss today announced the kickoff of Summer of Pride 2020, the second annual celebration of LGBT+ diversity in video games.

The event will showcase a bunch of diverse Twitch streamers playing games with LGBTQ+ themes while raising money for charities. Those charities include Trans Lifeline, Trevor Project, and GaymerX via Tiltify. The event begins today and runs through June 30.

Presented by MidBoss, the developer of 20164: Read Only Memories, the Twitch based event features various diverse streamers. These include Biqtch Puddin, Spofie, Mischa, iambrandon, and DEERE. They’ll play more than 60 games with positive representations of queer characters, themes, and stories. These include large AAA games like The Last of Us: Left Behind and the Mass Effect series, to indie titles like Sayonara Wild Hearts and Fragments of Him.

Players can pick up many of these games through the Summer of Pride 2020 sale. Be sure to check out Chrono.gg, the Nintendo Switch eShop, and Steam for discounts.

“We want everyone experience the range of diversity bubbling just below the surface of gaming, whether that’s by getting hands-on with the games or watching a beautiful array of diverse streamers find pieces of themselves in the works of queer developers,” said Cade Peterson, CEO of MidBoss. “Spotlighting creators and media with positive LGBTQ+ representation in characters and storylines saves lives by showing queer youths they are not alone.”

You can check out the full schedule on the official Summer of Pride website.