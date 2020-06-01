NASCAR Heat 5 Gets First Gameplay Trailer

704Games and publisher Motorsport Games have finally unveiled the official gameplay trailer for NASCAR Heat 5. Fans will recognize Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway in this trailer. Players will compete at 34 authentic tracks across North America in single player, two-player split screen multiplayer, and online multiplayer for up to 40 players in this definitive NASCAR video game experience. NASCAR Heat 5 features all the official teams, cars and drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, and Xtreme Dirt Series.

A host of gameplay additions and enhancements, including an immersive Career Mode with improved statistics and a new Testing Mode to perfect your set-up on every track, will look to make NASCAR Heat 5 the deepest NASCAR game to date. The Gold Edition of NASCAR Heat 5, which includes the game’s season pass and other exclusive content, will launch on July 7, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam, with the Standard Edition arriving on July 10. Players who pre-order the game now at NASCARHeat.com will receive a bonus free Career Booster pack, $125,000 in-game cash, and premium Sunoco paint schemes. Check out the trailer below.