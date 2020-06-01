Paradox Interactive Establishes New Barcelona Studio

Sweden-based publisher Paradox Interactive have established a new development studio in the Spanish city of Barcelona. Referred to as Paradox Tinto, it becomes the seventh studio established under the company, following last year’s opening of a new California-based studio, Paradox Tectonic. Tinto will be headed by Johan Andersson with the studio aiming to “assemble a small core team to initially oversee ongoing development on Paradox’s iconic grand strategy game, Europa Universalis IV, and later move on to new games in the grand strategy genre.”

