Sony Postpones Upcoming PS5 Presentation

A lot can happen in the span of a few days, and if you’ve been following current affairs this past weekend, no doubt you’ve caught wind of the unrest that has gripped large swathes of the US. And while some might have looked forward to Sony’s announced presentation this coming Thursday — as a means of distraction, or otherwise — the company has just provided an update via social media stating the presentation has been postponed indefinitely. No new date has been provided.

“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games,” the tweet reads via attached image, “we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.” The company is no doubt referring to the recent unrest as a result of the unlawful killing of George Floyd in the city of Minneapolis on May 25.

Sony joins a growing list of companies on social media, which includes the likes of Microsoft and Riot Games, whom have also attempted to express similar sentiments on this still on-going period of unrest. It’s unclear whether any of this month’s other planned livestreams — in what remains a packed schedule — will also be affected.