Bento Bundle 3 Hits Fanatical for $6

Fanatical’s latest Bento Bundle offers up a ton of different kinds of games for a minimal cost. For only $6, you get eight games across a wide variety of genres. This bundle nets you Dead or School, Cat Quest, Chaos Code, Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom, Arcana Heart 3 Love Max, XBlaze Code, XBlaze Lost Memories, and Ninja Shodown.

This bundle features a fun action RPG in Cat Quest alongside some fun fighting games in Chaos Code and Arcana Heart 3. Dead or School gets you a side-scrolling action RPG with a dark, brooding horror vibe. Shiness mixes action RPG mechanics with a cel shaded look and uses a fighting game health bar-style for its combat. The XBlaze games offer up some visual novel-style fun in the BlazBlue universe, while Ninja Shodown is a platform fighter with ninjas!