Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Mobile Seasons Delayed

Activision has announced the delays of the new seasons for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 were both suppose to launch this week. That, however, is no longer the case. Both seasons have been delayed out of respect for the turmoil and pain happening in the United States and Worldwide.

Activision made the announcement via Twitter. The announcement did not include a new release date.

The protests against police brutality towards people of color in the United States continue more than a week following the murder of George of Floyd by a police officer. Several game developers and publishers have expressed support for the protesters, including Microsoft, Riot Games, Sony, and Blizzard Entertainment among many others. Meanwhile, those planning on making announcements this week have postponed them out of respect. This includes the PS5 reveal event and the Madden NFL 2021 reveal.

We’ll let you know when Activision announces a new release date for both seasons.