Dynasty Warriors Joins PlayStation Hits Lineup

Dynasty Warriors 9 has been around for a couple of years now and is the latest entry in the long-running series. Since the PS1 series, the series has evolved from a fighting game to an all-out brawl with large-scale battles throughout the Three Kingdoms. DW 9 is the first time the series has been a part of the PlayStation Hits line, and as part of this move, the game’s various digital editions will have their prices lowered as well. The digital version is down to $19.99, and you can still enjoy a free demo of the game via PSN. We covered the game upon its original release, so check that out alongside the demo and if you like it, give it a shot at $20.