First Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC Releases June 17

Trainers won’t have to wait much longer for a return to the Galar region as the first DLC is set to release in two weeks on June 17. Isle of Armor allows players to explore new beach-themed areas which happen to be home to a dojo along with interesting features.

You will meet Kubfu, a Fighting-type Pokémon, who is fully dedicated to training. Once it evolves into Urshifu it takes on one of two forms both of which can Gigantamax. We also get to meet Galarian Slowpoke, a Psychic-type, and Slowbro which is a Poison/Psychic-type and even has a signature move, Shell Side Arm. Also, this new area is home to many previously discovered Pokémon from other regions that you haven’t been able to catch yet in Sword and Shield.

There is also more details on the next expansion which is scheduled for release on January 10 according to the Japanese website. It appears Crown Tundra will heavily involve Legendary Pokémon as Calyrex, an ancient ruler of Galar, is depicted on the cover. We have also learned the names of the two Regi Pokémon: Regidrago and Regieleki, both of which have their own signature abilities and attacks. There is also a cut scene battle featuring Galarian versions of Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres. Plus, big fights against many previous legends.

Read about all the features on the official Pokémon website and see footage of the DLC content in the video below.