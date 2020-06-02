Gravityball Now Available on Steam

There aren’t many games out there with motorbikes in them – but Gravityball combines them with a space setting to create a fun multiplayer-centric experience. Set in the 22nd century, Gravityball has you battle others in a blend of soccer and motorbikes. You’ll capture the ball and do what you can to send it into the enemy’s goal.

There are three arenas to do battle in and each has hteir own physics – a bit like picking a different surface for a tennis match. There’s single player content, but it shines brightest in multiplayer – and you can have four player action or mix in some AI with local players as well. Gravityball is available now on Steam for $6.99 and if you’ve ever wanted a sci-fi version of Rocket League with motorbikes, give it a shot.