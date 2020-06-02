Limited Run Games Announces Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection for Switch

Limited Run Games announced today that the Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection will get a physical release on the Switch. A release window wasn’t announced, and neither was a runthrough of what will be included. LRG usually likes to do a mixture of premium and standard editions and with this having so many games included, it would make sense to have several versions available for it. The collection will be released on PC on June 11 via the Epic Games Store, where it will be free for a week before hitting steam on June 18. Then, the Switch, PSN, and Xbox will get a digital version on July 28.