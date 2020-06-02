New Avatar Parts, Boards Arrive in Kingdom Hearts Union Cross

Kingdom Hearts Union X [cross] players got a new influx of cosmeticontent today in the form of several new avatar parts, quests and boards. The new characters included in the latest update include Cid and Balloon Mike & Sully, while the new avatar boards include ones for Monstropolis Donald, Captain Dark and Captain Justice. Players can also grab the new SN ++ – Key Art 23 if they so desire.

Out of everything included in the new update, KH III Cid is probably the most valuable. Unlocking his VIP medal should provide many player with a much needed stat boost if they don’t already have something better. Cosmetics are nice and all, but nothing beats actual gameplay advantages.

Kingdom Hearts Union X [cross] is available now on Android and iOS devices.