Phoenix, Jett Square Off in Valorant Cinematic Launch Trailer

After a lengthy closed beta, Riot Games has finally released their first project not based around League of Legends in the form of the tactical free-to-play FPS Valorant.

To recognize the launch, Riot has put out a cinematic trailer called “Duelists” that features a showdown between two of the game’s eleven playable agents, Phoenix and Jett. While the one-on-one nature of the trailer isn’t truly indicative of the team-oriented five-on-five gameplay of Valorant, the launch trailer does still provide a good sense of the weapons and abilities that players will have at their disposal.

Valorant is available now on PC, with a new game mode, map and agent that weren’t previously available in the closed beta.