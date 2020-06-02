Receive Hidden Ability Galar Starters with Pokémon Home

Pokémon Home is the cloud-based storage system for your Pokémon partners. While many players may not have use for it, there are plenty who will take advantage of its offers. And one bonus comes in the form of Pokémon with hidden abilities.

Starting June 2, just transferring one Pokémon with the system awards you with Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble all with their hidden abilities. Grookey has Grassy Surge which creates a Grassy Terrain upon entering battle. Scorbunny’s Libero allows it to turn into the same type as the move its using. Sobble has Sniper that increases the damage dealt by critical hits.

It’s not a bad way of rewarding users, especially if you’re a competitive type. There is no word on when this event expires but check out more details here.