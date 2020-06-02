Rotund Rebound Gets New Trailer, Retro Freebie

A couple of months ago it was announced that Rotund Rebound would be delayed until January. While that is still some ways off, the team at Dahku is giving us a little something to hold us over until release.

A new trailer for the game was posted showing off numerous levels, obstacles and characters. There is now an updated website for those interested to check out more details for Rotund Rebound. And, if that wasn’t enough, a free game called Rotund Zero is available via Discord and it features a retro Game Boy design with the goal of getting as far as possible within the given time frame of five minutes.

Have a look at the trailers below and watch for the game to bounce onto Steam, Xbox One and Switch next year.