As Naughty Dog’s apocalyptic sequel prepares to launch to the masses, Sony has prepared a new video to push the appeal of the emotionally driven title.

Featured below is the official extended commercial for The Last of Us Part II, which launches on June 19 for PS4. While it doesn’t feature any gameplay, the TV spot does an effective job of teasing Ellie’s dangerous journey as she fends off clickers and humans alike.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for our impressions of The Last of Us Part II.