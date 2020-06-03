Legendary Le Mans Course Joins Gear Club Unlimited 2 Tracks Edition Lineup

Microids and Eden Games announced today that Gear Club Unlimited 2 will be getting a rather robust content update in August. The Tracks Edition launches in North American on August 25 and in Europe on August 27. This nets you a slew of new cars and the 24 Hours of Le Mans track. Beyond just the track, you will also have the event itself available.

New cars join the fray, including the 1968 and 1969 Ford GT 40 MK1, the Nisssan GT-R LM Nismo, Porsche 9191 Hybrid, Mercedes AMG GT3, and Bentley Continental GT3-4. 13 cars already in the game will get motorsport editions for the Tracks Edition. An all-new campaign will be available, and all previous DLC will be in this version alongside five total new tracks and a new time attack mode. We covered the original release and enjoyed it quite a bit – but if you’ve missed it, give it a shot when the Tracks Edition hits.