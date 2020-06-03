Sega Announces Very Tiny Game Gear Micro

Sega made a very surprising announcement today when the company revealed the Game Gear Micro. That name isn’t just for show either, this console is actually rather tiny. It’s so tiny in fact that one wonders who would be able to play it comfortably. Check out the trailer below for an idea of just how small this thing is.

The Game Gear Micro is coming in four different colors, each containing four different games. The black version comes packed with Sonic the Hedgehog, Puyo Puyo 2, Outrun and Royal Stone. The blue version of the console comes with Sonic & Tails, Gunstar Heroes, Sylvan Tale and Baku Baku Animal. Those who purchase the yellow variant will get Nazo Puyo: Arle no Roux, Shining Force, Shining Force II and Shining Force: Final Conflict. Finally, buyers of the red Game Gear Micro will get Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible, Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special, The G.G. Shinobi and Columns.

Fans also have the option of buying a combo pack featuring all four Game Gear Micro systems for around 29,980 yen (about $300). It’s pricey, but it comes with a Sega Big Window accessory, something that’s probably going to be a vital add-on for those who actually want to see what they’re playing. It’s all available for japan-based Sega fans to order right now, but the system won’t actually be out until October 6.