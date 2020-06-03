Skelattack Brings Skeletons, Action-Platforming to Consoles, PC

Konami hasn’t released a lot over the past few years, but they’re getting back in the hunt by partnering up with Ukuza to release Skelattack. It’s a side-scrolling dungeon-crawler with an action-platforming core. Skully’s a newly-undead dude and he finds himself having to protect his home from those above. He’ll slice and dice enemies up with a Strider-esque blade, and the game’s hand-drawn art style looks absolutely gorgeous. Each stage provides a mix of action and puzzle-solving, with fluid platforming enabling for things like wall slides, jumping, and flight to keep the action flowing smoothly from stage to stage. Skelattack is available digitally on the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam for $19.99.