EA Steam Sale Heavily Discounts Games, Marks Debuts on Service

EA has not only a new massive sale on Steam, but is starting it off hot with several games making their debut on the service alongside steep discounts. On the racing side of the ledger, Need For Speed Deluxe launches at $9.89 on sale, while NFS Heat Deluxe debuts at $27.99. Need for Speed Rivals Complete is only $9.99 thanks to the sale, while Burnout Paradise Remastered is $4.99 on sale.

Those seeking adventure can enjoy Unravel for $9.99, Unravel 2 for $9.99 Mirror’s Edge Catalyst is $9.99, Fe is $9.99, and Sea of Solitude is $9.99 as well. Those wanting a bit more action can enjoy Dragon Age Inquisition for $19.99, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville for $19.99, Dragon Age 2 for $9.99, and Crysis 3 for $9.89. In addition, EA Access is also coming soon to Steam after years of being exclusive to Origin on PC. The games do require EA Origin login info to work, but if you have a lot of Steam credit, or just prefer the Steam interface for launching your games, this is a fantastic sale.