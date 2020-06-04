Final Fantasy XIV North American Fan Festival Cancelled

Originally scheduled for this November in San Diego, California, Square Enix has announced that the next Final Fantasy Fan Festival in North America has been cancelled to help curb the spread of COVID.

After much deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the North American Fan Festival. In a new Letter from the Producer, Naoki Yoshida shares details on the decision, the other Fan Festivals, and provides updates on #FFXIV Patch 5.3. https://t.co/42m56Wh43o pic.twitter.com/CMgNKSZTPV — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) June 5, 2020

In a Letter form the Producer, LXIII, Naoki Yoshida has said “Although we have been moving forward with various arrangements to adapt to the unfolding pandemic, we ultimately feel that we cannot guarantee the health and safety of the attendees, performers, or company staff members who would be present at the event. Thus it is with great regret that we arrive at this conclusion, and I offer my sincere apologies to all who were looking forward to enjoying the festivities.”

With that said, Yoshida has stated that they are planning to reschedule the Fan Festival in North America to another date in the first half of 2021, which should be just before the release of their next major expansion. These Fan Fests are for the fans to meet their fellow players and friends along with receive some new information regarding the upcoming updates.

Considering similar events such as BlizzCon have been cancelled, this was an inevitability, but also a necessary step in the battle against COVID.