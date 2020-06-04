Resident Evil 3 Drops to $40 on Consoles for Today Only

Capcom’s remake of the third game in their beloved action horror franchise saw plenty of praise upon its release, with our review calling it “another hallmark achievement” for the developer.

While there’s a pretty sound consensus on the quality of the game, some questions have been raised about whether Resident Evil 3 is worth a full $60, due to the short, straightforward nature of the campaign and the middling Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer mode. Fortunately, fans who have held out for now can pick up the game on PS4 and Xbox One at a discounted price of $40 for today only. The deal is currently running on Amazon and Best Buy, so be sure to check them out if you’re interested in experiencing Jill’s adventure in Raccoon City.