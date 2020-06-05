Codemasters Showcases Michael Schumacher Cars for F1 2020

Today, Deep Silver and Codemaster have released a trailer showing off the cars that Michael Schumacher drove that will be available in F1 2020. The F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition will be available on July 10 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. This version comes with three days early-access for F1 2020 and also comes with exclusive themed car liveries and driver customization items, including a unique podium celebration. “As part of the seventieth anniversary of F1, it’s fitting to celebrate the most successful World Champion of all time,” said F1 Franchise Game Director at Codemasters, Lee Mather. “We are equally excited to finally bring the Jordan 191 and Benetton B194 to the F1 series as both have been long requested by our community, alongside two more of his iconic cars.”

F1 2020 will retail for $59.99 while the Deluxe Schumacher Edition will be $69.99. The cars included will be the 1991 Jordan 191, 1994 Benetton B194, 1995 Benetton B195, 2000 Ferrari F1-2000 and the 2004 Ferrari F2004. Will Buxton has narrated this trailer as he will be part of the new Career Mode as well. Check out the trailer below.