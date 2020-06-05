Death end re;Quest 2 Arrives This Summer

While a specific release date has not yet been revealed, Death end re;Quest 2 will be arriving in physical and digital format to PlayStation 4 and on PC through Steam this summer. It’s been teased for a while that Mai Toyama will be looking for her lost sister in La Chaora where the quiet town turns into a horrific place filled with shadow beasts at night and the time where we can actually start unraveling these mysteries ourselves will soon be at hand. Death end re;Quest 2 will feature a dynamic day and night system and a revamped version of the knockback combat mechanic featured in its predecessor. Our review of the original Death end re;Quest can be read here.