Explore the World of The Last of Us Part II in Final Dev Diary

Over the past few weeks, Naughty Dog has been sharing some behind-the-scenes peeks at their next highly anticipated title focusing on the game’s story, gameplay and details.

For their final “Inside The Last of Us Part II” developer diary, Naughty Dog has provided fans a deeper look at the post-apocalyptic environments of the PS4 exclusive, which can be seen below. With a much larger scope and greater attention to detail than the 2013 original, The Last of Us Part II is shaping up to be another ambitious game when it releases on June 19.