Original Stitch Launches Polo Pokemon Shirts

Those following Original Stitch will know that they’ve done some great fabric prints for the first 251 Pokemon that people around the world have enjoyed. Now people can take that a step further with a brand new polo style. These thicker polo shirts offer six different colors, and the opportunity to choose three different Pokemon to embroider on the chest, front bottom and back. Those who are looking for a classy, subtle way to show off their Pokemon love will enjoy this brand new way to brag about their favorite from the original 151.

Check out or get started making a shirt here.