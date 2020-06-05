PC Gaming Show, Guerrilla Collective, Future Games Show and More Postponed

This past week has seen the postponements of several gaming events out of respect for the tragic passing of George Floyd and the ongoing protests in the US over the police brutality that led to his death. The PS5 reveal event and upcoming Call of Duty seasons, among others, were delayed because the companies behind them felt that this was a time for more important voices to be heard. And with the protests still ongoing, several more postponements have been announced recently.

The PC Gaming Show, originally set for tomorrow, June 6, has now been moved to June 13. The Guerrilla Collective’s three-day showcase has likewise been moved from June 6 through June 8 to June 13 to June 15, with a special livestream on June 7 instead to help highlight black voices within the gaming community. And the other multi-game showcase set to begin that day, the Future Games Show, has also been delayed from June 6 to June 13. The Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition will now be taking place from June 16 to June 22 instead of June 9 to June 14 (it has seemed to gain an extra day, though). EA Play Live has also been moved back from June 11 to June 18. IGN’s Summer of Gaming was set to officially begin today, but has also been moved to June 8. Finally, Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire stream, which wasn’t scheduled until June 11, will now take place on June 25. No new times have been announced yet for these new dates except for the Future Games Show, set to begin at 2 PM PST.

As seen via the links above, all of the postponements were accompanied by statements once again stating that now is the time instead for other voices to be heard, standing together with the Black Lives Matter movement. The exception would be Valve, whose official e-mail had a single sentence stating the new dates for the Steam Game Festival. According to various sources, though, the delay was so that participants wouldn’t have to choose between having their game demo showcased earlier and their official game reveal later. We’ll keep you up to date with any other similar developments as they occur.