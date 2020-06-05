SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Includes New Co-Op Mode

THQ Nordic has revealed a brand new co-op mode created just for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

Originally released in 2003, Battle for Bikini Bottom was a strict solo affair. While players could alternate between SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy, the game didn’t allow friends to play together. That’s the beauty of remasters. They allow developers to include brand new content that spices up the original, and that’s exactly what’s happening with SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

The remastered title introduces a new co-op horde mode for two players to tackle either online or through couch co-op. In it, players face off against the evil Robo-Squidward. You’ll battle through 26 islands and get to play as seven characters. In addition to the already playable SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy, players also get the chance to play as Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, and Gary in this mode. Each has their own unique attacks and specials.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is out June 23 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch.