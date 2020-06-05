Valorant Currently in Prototype Phase for Consoles, Release Uncertain

Riot Games revealed that Valorant is currently being prototyped for consoles, but is unsure whether it’ll ever release.

Riot Games’ team-focused hero shooter fully launched on PC on June 2. While the game is quite good on PC, many have speculated whether the game might eventually come to consoles. After all, games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, and Rainbow Six Siege have found great success on console, so why not Valorant. Well, it turns out that there is potential for the game to come over, but things are still very much up in the air.

Speaking with GameSpot, Executive Producer Anna Donlon confirmed a console version is currently in the prototyping stage. However, that doesn’t mean its confirmed for PS4 or Xbox One quite yet.

“We are definitely prototyping that right now. But there’s a way to play this game and there’s a way to experience this game that we’re not entirely sure translates completely to console play.”

To Donlon, she and her team don’t want to compromise the experience or create unfair advantages for different platforms. For a console version to happen, the experience has to feel the same across the board. Any compromises means it’s a no. However, it’s too early to say what the answer is.

“It’s not a no, for sure, but it definitely wasn’t the focus out of the gate. If we’re to do it, it’ll definitely be delayed.”

Valorant is available now as a free-to-play title on PC.