Summer Games Done Quick Goes Online For 2020

With COVID-19 still a threat in the United States and the rest of world, several gaming events have been moving towards an online presence in these past few months. The latest of these would be Summer Games Done Quick, which due to health and safety concerns, has decided to cancel the on-site portion of the show that was originally set to take place in July. Instead, the online-only Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will take its place later in August, with participating speedrunners streaming from home.

While this means the cheers and applause from the crowd will be gone, as well as any runs that require local co-op, the rest of the fundraising event will still go on. As seen in the details on the official Games Done Quick site, though, Games Done Quick will be accepting new runner and game submissions from June 8 to June 17. Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will take plane from August 16 to August 23, once again raising money for Doctors Without Borders. Hopefully, things go smoothly, and we’ll see even more amazing runs for such a good cause.