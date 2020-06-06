Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun Adding Two New DLC Packs Next Week

The latest update for Taiko No Tatsujin on Switch comes with two brand new packs of songs. The first is completely original Namco music in the Dondaa pack with a total of five songs. The second is a new variety for the Pop section of the music listing and brings Ambivalent, Sekai Ha Anata Ni Waraikaketeiru and Winding Road to the available playlist. These packs will be 500 and 400 yen respectively and will be made available for purchase on June 11 in Japan with a western release likely not far behind.