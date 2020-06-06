Tales of Festival 2020 Livestream Planned on Air on June 14

For quite a while now the Tales of Festival has gone on as a live event in Japan. This year, of course, due to Covid-19 the event has been pushed to a digital online event that everyone will be able to watch live streamed across the internet. Although the event is usually home to many new announcements or upcoming reveals, this year the event has been slated as a celebration with the devs and way for fans to still gather and communicate about a franchise they love which means we won’t be seeing any details on last years announced Tales of Arise or likely any new information on their mobile titles. It is, however, the 25th anniversary of the franchise this year so it will be exciting nonetheless to celebrate with fans.