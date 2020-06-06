The Outer Worlds Lands on Switch

One of the most critically praised titles from 2019 has just landed on the Nintendo Switch. The Outer Worlds released back in October and is a game we enjoyed quite a lot. With it coming to Switch, a wider audience has been reached so why not give it a try?

The Outer Worlds is a humorous romp through inter-planetary corporate greed. A heavily-influenced Fallout design lends familiarity to gameplay while RPG elements keeps things a bit more interesting. Choosing companions gives you a little edge in combat while the Flaw system might make your adventure quite challenging.

Fans of open-world titles and the RPG genre should definitely check out The Outer Worlds. Watch the Switch launch trailer below for a quick look and check back here for more coverage in the near the future.