Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Launch on Stadia September 17

CD Projekt Red has discreetly revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t launch the same day as the other versions.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches September 17 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is also releasing on Google Stadia, and, since its announcement, was believed to launch the same date as the other platforms. However, that isn’t the case.

In a press release from May 29 that flew under the radar, CD Projekt Red revealed that the Stadia version won’t launch alongside the others:

“Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on 17 September 2020 for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. By the end of the year the game will also make its debut on Google Stadia.”

The developer has yet to reveal any reason for the discrepancy, nor have they retracted the statement. The press release also doesn’t provide any hints at the Stadia version’s release window.

If this development holds, it’ll be another blow for the Stadia platform. The service has continuously struggled to attract third-party titles and differentiate itself from the competitors. Google continues to invest in first-party studios, but it remains unknown how they can improve their standing with the PS5 and Xbox Series X coming soon.

We’ll let you know should CD Projekt Red make any additional statements regarding Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia. Once again, the game launches on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17.