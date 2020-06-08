PlayStation 5 Reveal Event Rescheduled for June 11

PlayStation today revealed the updated date for their PS5 event.

The event will now take place Thursday, June 11 at 1pm Pacific Time. The pre-taped program will air at 1080p and 30 frames-per-second. Sony suggests that all users wear headphones as there’s some “cool audio work” incorporated into the show. The console manufactuer opted to show the games in this format to ease the production process. All the games will sport higher resolutions and frame rates when you play them on your PS5.

The hotly anticipated event was originally scheduled to air last Thursday, June 4. However, Sony postponed the event out of sensitivity and support for the worldwide protests following the murder of George Floyd. It now seems that Sony is on track to deliver the event.

Be sure to tune in on June 11 to see everything PlayStation has in store for us.